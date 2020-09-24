$942.13 Million in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post sales of $942.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $826.00 million to $1.05 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.25. Apache had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 154.17%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.99 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. BidaskClub raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Apache stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 9,335,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,132,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.66. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

