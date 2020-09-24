$955.20 Million in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce $955.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $959.00 million. Delphi Technologies reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delphi Technologies.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DLPH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,622. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.