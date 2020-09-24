Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.37). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACER. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 54,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

In other Acer Therapeutics news, insider Donald Joseph purchased 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Schelling purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 202,142 shares of company stock worth $707,497. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.