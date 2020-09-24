Aeron Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $908.00 (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $487,995.17 and approximately $908.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.95 or 0.04552348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

