Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

A traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,617. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.