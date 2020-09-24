AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01). Approximately 775,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,394,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.99.

About AIB Group (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

