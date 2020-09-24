Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allstate by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.98. 1,923,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. Allstate has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.