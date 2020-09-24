Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $13.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,115,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

