Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Amcor stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,871. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Amcor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.