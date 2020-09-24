American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACC. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.53. 788,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.