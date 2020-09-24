Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post $49.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.44 million and the lowest is $45.98 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $212.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.58 million to $217.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $226.58 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $234.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million.

Alithya Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 10,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,330. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.20.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

