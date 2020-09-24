Analysts Anticipate Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Asure Software reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Asure Software by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASUR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 79,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

