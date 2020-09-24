Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Announce $1.90 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.75. LGI Homes reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush cut LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,004,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,581,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,007 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 171.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in LGI Homes by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LGI Homes by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.58. LGI Homes has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $123.94.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

