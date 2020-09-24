Analysts Anticipate PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) to announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. Sidoti began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 24,588.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,394,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,078 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $82,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 12,833.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,590,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after buying an additional 1,578,506 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 29.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,902,000 after buying an additional 599,523 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNM traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $40.53. 5,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,241. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

