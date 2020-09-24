Analysts Expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). Dmc Global posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

BOOM traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,782. The company has a market capitalization of $486.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $54.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

In related news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,748 shares of company stock valued at $201,188. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dmc Global by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 739,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 489,503 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dmc Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 61,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,203,000.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

