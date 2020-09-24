Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce sales of $1.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.95 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $16.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.70 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $88.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 4,000,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.28. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

