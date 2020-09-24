Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce sales of $1.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.95 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $16.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.70 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $88.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 4,000,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.28. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit