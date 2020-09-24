Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.73 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post sales of $306.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.50 million and the highest is $381.60 million. SunPower posted sales of $491.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 3,500,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.25 and a beta of 2.35. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,844,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in SunPower by 82.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit