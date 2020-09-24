Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post sales of $306.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.50 million and the highest is $381.60 million. SunPower posted sales of $491.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 3,500,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.25 and a beta of 2.35. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,844,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in SunPower by 82.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.