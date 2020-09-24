Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%.

UCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,634. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

