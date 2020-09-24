Analysts Set Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Price Target at GBX 2

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2 ($0.03).

PDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

PDL stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 995,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.78 ($0.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.09.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

