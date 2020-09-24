Analysts Set Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Target Price at $9.33

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

SMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 19,492 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $150,283.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $71,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,789.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,954. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.