Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.52 Million

Analysts predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will announce sales of $116.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.88 million. Aphria reported sales of $95.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $521.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.29 million to $542.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $645.15 million, with estimates ranging from $589.48 million to $741.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.13. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

