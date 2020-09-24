Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned 44.00% of Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

