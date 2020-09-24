Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Stock Price Up 775%

Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN) was up 775% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 16,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 23,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 price target on shares of Aton Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million and a PE ratio of -70.00.

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

