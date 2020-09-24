AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $41.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.24 billion and the highest is $42.27 billion. AT&T reported sales of $44.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $169.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.38 billion to $170.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $172.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.01 billion to $177.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:T traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 33,028,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,373,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

