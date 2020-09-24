Aventus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,767.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Aventus has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $23,767.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.04544632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.