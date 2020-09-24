Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $6.74 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $627,572.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00229613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00092031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.01447838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00212954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

