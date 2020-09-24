Billington (LON:BILN) Posts Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Billington stock opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 307.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 311.18. Billington has a twelve month low of GBX 231 ($3.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

