Billington (LON:BILN) Posts Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Billington stock opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 307.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 311.18. Billington has a twelve month low of GBX 231 ($3.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62.
About Billington
