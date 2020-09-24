BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.10

BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from BIOQUAL’s previous annual dividend of $0.70.

BIOQ opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96. BIOQUAL has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Get BIOQUAL alerts:

BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. BIOQUAL had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter.

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, consulting, and testing/assay services to commercial clients and government laboratories in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, immunology, transgenic, contraception, breeding and development of genetically defined animals, and neurobiology and behavior, as well as zika, dengue, malaria, respiratory syncytial virus, and other infectious diseases.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOQUAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOQUAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.