Bmo Laddered Preferred Shr Indx Etf (TSE:ZPR) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Bmo Laddered Preferred Shr Indx Etf (TSE:ZPR) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.07 and last traded at C$9.07. Approximately 85,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 389,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.31.

