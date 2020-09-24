Bmo Us Put Write Unt Etf (TSE:ZPW) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Bmo Us Put Write Unt Etf (TSE:ZPW) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.34 and last traded at C$15.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.89.

