Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 121,728 shares during the period.

BDN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.