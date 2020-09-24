Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will post $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.16. Cooper Companies reported earnings of $3.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $9.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.03. The stock had a trading volume of 174,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,425. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.40.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

