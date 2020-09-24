Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.34. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.95. 1,062,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,260. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after buying an additional 816,465 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 943,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after buying an additional 543,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after buying an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

