Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.20. 585,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,843. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $540,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,286,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after acquiring an additional 825,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 281,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.