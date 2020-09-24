Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.37 Million

Brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report $131.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.50 million and the highest is $134.24 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $371.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.10 million to $378.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $568.15 million, with estimates ranging from $560.10 million to $576.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

NYSE ACEL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $877.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.28. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in distributed gaming operations in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals, slot machines, and redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, as well as other amusement devices, such as jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment in authorized non- casino locations comprising restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

