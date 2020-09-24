Brokerages Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.74 Million

Analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post sales of $372.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $371.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.96 million. Atlas reported sales of $282.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.57 million. Atlas had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Atlas stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 381,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,799. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

