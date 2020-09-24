Brokerages Expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $356.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $356.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.26 million and the lowest is $322.90 million. EXACT Sciences posted sales of $218.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,495,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,686,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 236.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after buying an additional 802,114 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,781,000 after buying an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,376.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after buying an additional 531,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,682,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $19.96 on Thursday, reaching $94.31. 14,335,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,079. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

