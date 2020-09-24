Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report $94.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.20 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $71.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $370.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $371.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $475.37 million, with estimates ranging from $454.77 million to $491.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

SMAR traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 1,424,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $766,350.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,660 shares of company stock worth $15,861,085. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $53,772,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,213,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,874,000 after purchasing an additional 821,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

