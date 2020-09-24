Brokerages Set Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target at $20.33

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 447,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,741. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $564.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

