Brokerages Set Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target at $20.33

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 447,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,741. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $564.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit