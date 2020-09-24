Brokerages Set Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT at $30.00

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 738,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,760. The stock has a market cap of $666.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,919,214. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

