Brokerages Set TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Target Price at $19.60

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TELA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $225.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,391,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 317,537 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 19.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 267.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 724,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 527,391 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1,601.6% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 381,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,212,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Analyst Recommendations for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

