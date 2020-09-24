Brokerages Set Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target at $17.10

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several research firms have commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

UNVR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Univar has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Univar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Univar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Univar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Univar by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 729,765 shares in the last quarter.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

