Brokerages Set Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $21.67

Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 364,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,335. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,799.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

