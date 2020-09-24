Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) PT at $50.17

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.28. 815,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $114,111.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,911.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $636,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,763.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,999,938 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 569.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $3,152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 229.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the last quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

