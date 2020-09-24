Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price at $45.64

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.73.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 636,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,234. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,513 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,173,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 681,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 407,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 313,252 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

