BTU Protocol (BTU) Achieves Market Cap of $34.36 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $34.36 million and $640,358.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.77 or 0.04566089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009355 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033946 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,463 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.