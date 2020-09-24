Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON COG opened at GBX 55.75 ($0.73) on Thursday. Cambridge Cognition has a twelve month low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.90.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

