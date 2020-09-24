Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $29.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBWBF. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CBWBF remained flat at $$19.90 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.