CanYaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.30 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDAX and Bancor Network. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $845.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.04544632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

