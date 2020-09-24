Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Castellum AB (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)’s stock price rose 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

CWQXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Castellum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Castellum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Castellum alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/ logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.